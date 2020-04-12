Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are doting parents to daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, and have been isolating at their home in Nashville during the coronavirus lockdown. The celebrity couple have been enjoying spending quality time with their children, and it sounds like they have had no time to be bored either! Keith opened up about their time in isolation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, telling them: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house. The star revealed that they had been enjoying playing card games including Uno and Apples to Apples, as well What Do You Meme?

Keith added that there has also been "a lot of music around the piano, dancing and getting out in our backyard." The family are incredibly musical, and are lucky enough to have a music studio in the basement, where Keith has been keeping fans entertained with weekly live concerts. The country singer has been holding shows on Instagram during the coronavirus pandemic, which have been attended by his number one fan – Nicole. The family are used to a busy schedule as they usually travel between Nashville and London for Keith and Nicole's various work projects.

Earlier in the year, Keith opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

While they tend to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, The Hours actress previously gave an insight into Sunday and Faith's upbringing during an interview with Marie Claire. "I have a very sort of quiet life, I suppose. I try to live a soulful, artistic life. [This means] trying to raise my daughters in a really conscious, present way. Time becomes so precious as you get older," she said. In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Others star also admitted that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology. She said: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries."

