Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands as they enjoy date at SoHo hotspot

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are typically based in Los Angeles, or more specifically Beverly Hills, where they own a $60million mega-mansion. But, in a change of pace for the A-list couple, they were spotted in New York over the weekend.

Pictured heading to SoHo hotspot Sadelle's, Jennifer and Ben enjoyed a spot of lunch in the city. Nailing casual chic, the 'Love of My Life' singer sported wide-leg jeans, a tweed blazer, a beige sweater and statement sunglasses. Sweeping her caramel locks into a sleek bun, Jennifer, 54, complimented her dewy complexion with a lick of high-shine nude lip gloss.

Meanwhile, Ben, 51, stepped out in a Nirvana tee, a flannel shirt and navy jacket for the outing. In an adorable moment, the Argo director was spotted holding the door of Sadelle's open for his wife as they left the restaurant together.

The couple – who tied the knot in July 2022 – have been in New York for the past few days, and were snapped walking around the Big Apple on Friday. Looking every inch the power couple as they carried laptops, Jennifer sported a grey overcoat and brown leather boots, while Ben teamed a tailored coat with pants and sneakers.

Prior to their adventure in the city, the couple were recently spotted enjoying a basketball game in California. Joined by Ben's son, Samuel Garner Affleck, the A-listers were photographed at the Crypto.com Arena, where they watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors.

Seen laughing and chatting as they sat courtside; at one point Jennifer proudly rested her hands on Samuel's shoulders. An exciting night for the 12-year-old basketball fan, Jennifer and Ben made the night even more special by introducing Samuel to renowned point guard, Stephen Curry.

Following their Las Vegas wedding, 'Bennifer' have taken special care to blend their respective families. Through her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, the music star is a proud parent to twins Emme and Max, 16. Meanwhile, Ben shares daughters Violet Anne, 18, and Seraphina Rose, 15, and son, Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Speaking to Vogue in November 2022, JLo explained: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far.

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

More recently, Jennifer explained that she's been left seriously impressed by Ben's parenting skills.

Chatting to Hoda Kotb in 2023, Jennifer raved: "Well, he's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us.

"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."