Jennifer Lopez poses with rarely-seen lookalike sisters during family reunion in NYC

Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying spending some quality time with her family in New York City, the very place she grew up.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker loves going home to see her family, and had a fun night out on Sunday watching Cabaret on Broadway with her two sisters, Leslie and Lynda.

The trio posed for a selfie while waiting in their seats, which was shared on JLo's Instagram page.

She captioned the image: "Sisters" alongside three love heart emojis. Jennifer is the middle of her three sisters and has a close relationship with them both.

Leslie is the oldest and keeps out of the spotlight, although Lynda, the youngest, is a well known author and journalist.

Jennifer Lopez went to see a Broadway show in NYC with her sisters

The sisters were raised by parents Guadalupe and David, and in an interview during the pandemic, the award-winning singer revealed how more than ever she's learnt not to take advantage of her loved ones.

She told People: "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long. Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer pictured with sister Lynda and her mom

She continued: "Different things like that where you realize health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

Jennifer's parents are divorced but have remained on good terms. She recently opened up about her childhood in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

© Photo: Getty Images The singer is incredibly close to her family

She admitted that it was difficult being the middle child and that she craved attention. "I wasn't the oldest and I wasn't the youngest, I was in the middle," she said.

She went on to describe her mother, who she has a close relationship with, as "narcissistic" who was always the "life of the party", while admitting that her father was often absent because he worked all night and slept during the day, as a result of his job as a computer technician.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez with her child Emme

While she didn't hold back in the documentary, Jennifer clearly adores both her parents. Guadalupe is the more extraverted of the pair, and often appears in photos and videos posted by her famous daughter on Instagram.

She has showcased her dance moves a number of times at her famous daughter's concerts, and sang alongside JLo during Jennifer's 2019 performance at the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

© Instagram The star is a doting mom-of-two

While she was tough, Guadalupe made sure her three daughters knew they could do anything they put their mind to growing up. In a 2021 Instagram post to mark Mother's Day, JLo penned: "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me."

David, meanwhile, has been described by his famous daughter as her "biggest cheerleader".

During an appearance on Today in 2016, she said: "I feel like he's always been proud since I was like running track when I was 9 or 10 years old. He was like, 'My daughter runs track!'... It just didn't matter to him. He was just proud of me."

