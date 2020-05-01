Ayda Field shares sweet video of Robbie Williams singing to one of daughter Teddy's songs - watch Ayda has been married to Robbie Williams since 2010

Ayda Field is one proud wife and mother! The 40-year-old has shared the sweetest video of her husband Robbie Williams bonding musically with their eldest daughter Teddy. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, she gushed: "@robbiewilliams Has Teddy writing his songs now. Teddy made this up and daddy sang along #fatherdaughterduet #musicfamily #familyfirst #hittingthehighnotes AWxx." The cute clip saw the singer belt out the tune, while Teddy beautifully played the piano.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field shares precious video of husband Robbie singing with Teddy

Fans rushed to heap praise on the talented duo, with one writing: "Omg this would melt anyone heart proud daddy and mommy moment, well done teddy you are like a star. You and Robbie have been blessed with beautiful and talented kids x." Another remarked: "This is beautiful made me cry thank you for sharing with us, very very talented young lady there. Xx." A third person said: "Very good. I’m sure you are both very proud of her."

MORE: Ayda Field gives husband Robbie Williams the ultimate buzz cut

The couple share four children together

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple and their four children - Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, two months - are self-isolating at their mansion in Los Angeles. They have given fans numerous glimpses inside their lockdown homelife, as well as sharing snapshots showcasing their beautiful residence. And the family have certainly been making the most of their outdoor space – including their swimming pool and tennis court.

MORE: Robbie Williams shares glimpse inside his children's incredible playroom

Just recently, Ayda took to social media to playfully mock her husband's driving skills as she showed the kids riding electric toy cars around their tennis court, using the white lines as driving lanes. One picture showed Charlie driving a sleek blue Tesla model with a personalised 'Chuck V' number plate, which his mother jokingly captioned: "Already a better driver than @robbiewilliams."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.