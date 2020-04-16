Robbie Williams rocks baby Beau to sleep in sweet video and reveals wedding renewal plans

New dad Robbie Williams is certainly making the most of self-isolation to spend quality time with his children. And on Wednesday he did just that with his newborn Beau. Wife Ayda Field shared the sweetest video on her Instagram, showing Robbie and Beau, whose birth was revealed on Valentine's Day, together in the dining room whilst the singer sang him a song.

"@robbiewilliams #fatherandson AWxx," Ayda captioned the short clip of Robbie singing Glen Campbell's Ghost on the Canvas.

Fans were of course delighted with the rare look at Robbie with his youngest son, with one commenting: "Ahhh Robbie, love this more than you know." Another one said: "This can't be more cute than this! Thank you for sharing Ayda! #daddytime take care," whilst a third joked at their matching looks: "I love the matching hair cuts this is just adorable xx".

Robbie, 46, later took to his own Instagram to delight fans with an hour long live in which he answered fans' questions and sang songs in what he called the "Coronaoke".

Explaining to fans their latest drama he said: "So this is what happened with me since we last spoke. The electricity went out in the house, no interweb, no lights... which is very confusing for someone who needs to pee three times before they go to sleep. Sort of doing the shuffle across the floor to not bump into anything. But luckily the internet is back on today and so is the electricity."

He then showed his followers his and Ayda's incredible dining room and explained ha had been painting incredible pictures onto cardboards. "If you're wondering what I am up to, I've been doing this," he said as he showed off some of his designs, "but I've ran out of this to do because I've used up all my cardboard". The singer also showed off what he had eaten, "a moussaka or curry, whatever it is it has no carbohydrates or meat," he said before showing off his flat stomach as a result of his diet plan. "Still not smoking, it's been a year and four months," he added.

The father-of-four later delighted fans by confirming that he and Ayda are planning to renew their wedding vows sometime in the future. Whilst explaining why he loved The Water Boys' The Whole of the Moon song, which he sang for followers, he said: "So Ayda asked me what song was my favourite to sing on coronaoke and I said the Water Boys' The Whole of the Moon.

"You know she had never heard it because she is American. She had never heard a Water Boys album so I played it to her and she instantly got it and she said when we do our renewal of our wedding vows can we have that song. That's how much she loved it! That's how much she instantly loved The Whole of the Moon," he said.