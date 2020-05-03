Cristiano Ronaldo just gave his mum the most incredible gift - a Mercedes! Cristiano's mum Maria Dolores Aveiro shared a picture of her present on Instagram

International footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is incredibly close to his mum, so it's no surprise that on Portugal's Mother's Day he and his siblings pulled out all the stops to make it a day to remember.

The siblings treated their mother to an incredible gift – a new Mercedes! Taking to Instagram to show off the luxurious present, Cristiano's mother Maria Dolores wrote: "Thank you to my children for the gifts I received today. Happy Mother's Day."

In the picture Maria Dolores can be seen posing next to the car, which is wrapped in a gorgeous red bow, whilst holding a large bouquet of flowers.

Cristiano has three siblings, a brother named Hugo and two sisters, Katia and Elma, who both paid tribute to their mother on Sunday morning.

The footballer, who plays for Italian team Juventus, is yet to congratulate his mother publicly but he might be able to celebrate the day with her on Monday as he is currently self-isolating in Portugal, where social distancing restrictions will begin to lift on 4 May.

The 35-year-old star is in his hometown of Madeira with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and children, Cristiano Jr., nine, two-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, and the footballer's daughter with Georgina, Alana, two.

The family have been keeping themselves busy during the lockdown, and have been sharing their day-to-day lives with the footballer's 216 million followers.

On Saturday, Cristiano and his eldest son went hiking. "Discovering my island with the best company #madeiraisland #staysafe," he wrote alongside a snap of the two on top of a mountain.

In other pictures, Cristiano and Georgina can be seen inside their home gym, exercising and keeping fit.