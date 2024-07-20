Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina shows off incredible flexibility candid sauna video

Cristiano Ronaldo and his beautiful girlfriend Georgina enjoyed a steamy sauna session on Thursday.

The couple filmed themselves winding down as the 30-year-old model showed off her impressive flexibility, using the walls of the sauna to help her stretch. Meanwhile, Cristiano could be seen stretching on the upper level of the sauna. See the video below.

Georgina Rodriquez shares steamy sauna video alongside boyfriend Ronaldo

Georgina looked fabulous in a figure-enhancing gym set comprised of lilac hotpants and a matching sports bra.

The couple have been soaking up the sunshine on a lavish summer holiday, and Georgina didn't disappoint when it came to her white sand snaps.

One amazing moment showed her donning a hot pink string bikini as she ran into the crystal-clear blue sea alongside her footballer beau.

Other exciting updates include their adorable children: Cristiano Jr., 13, twins Eva and Mateo, 6, Alana Martina, 6, and two-year-old Bella.

© instagram The family enjoyed delicious seafood dinners

Other photos from the gorgeous trip showed a snippet of the delicious seafood dinners they enjoyed, along with picture-perfect sunsets and workouts on the beach.

In another dazzling photo, Georgina donned a slinky grey bikini which she accessorized with a diamond necklace and sea-drenched hair.

© Instagram Georgina also shared fabulous photos of the stunning sunset views

The couple met in 2016 when the sportsman walked into a Gucci store in Madrid, where Rodriguez was working at the time.

Although Georgina isn't the biological mother to all of Cristiano's children, she treats all of them as her own. Cristiano is the father of six children, three of whom he had through surrogacy before meeting Georgina, who is the biological mother of three of his children.

© Instagram Georgina donned a number of fabulous bikinis

When they aren't living it up on holiday, the couple spend time at home in their ultra-luxe Italian mansion.

The seven-bedroom property boasts indoor and outdoor pools, a home gym, a gigantic playroom for the children, and jaw-dropping views all around.

Cristiano and Georgina have also transformed one huge room in their home into a nursery for twins Eva and Mateo and Alana Martina. The decor is adorable and features a large teddy bear silhouette light on the wall.