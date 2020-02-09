Courteney Cox's daughter Coco is growing up so fast, and over the weekend she hit a special milestone in her life as she attended her first formal at school. The Friends actress couldn't have been prouder of her daughter, and shared a lovely photo of her on Instagram, which she posted alongside a picture of herself at her own formal. While the pair look incredibly alike – something that many fans observed in the comments – their outfits couldn't have been any more different. While Coco was dressed in a stylish red dress, Courteney had opted for a white V-neck dress teamed with a polo neck when she attended the dance for the first time. In the caption, the actress wrote: "Our first formals! I’m not saying times have changed but, someone is a little more 'formal' than someone else. Obviously it was a little chillier in Alabama."

The actress shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette. While Coco has stayed out of the public eye during her childhood, now that she is older she is appearing more on her mum's social media, and has an open Instagram account of her own, which her godmother, Jennifer Aniston, follows. In January, Courteney delighted her followers after sharing a TikTok video that she had created with her daughter. The footage was posted on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok video with them," and Friends fans were quick to observe just how much the dance reminded them of the Friends episode, The One With The Routine, with one writing in the comments section: "Great dance, like the one with Ross in Friends," while another added: "The routine!" A third added: "Aww, please do the Ross and Monica dance with her!"

Coco is not only doted on by her famous parents, but her godmother Jennifer too. The Rachel Green actress recently shared a public message to her goddaughter via Courteney's Instagram account after the mother-of-one had posted a picture of Coco looking incredibly grown-up. She wrote: " "Coco! You're growing up way to fast." Jennifer then questioned her comment, adding: "Or am I protecting? I love you deep," along with a series of red heart emojis.

Real-life best friends Courteney and Jennifer enjoy nothing more than meeting up, and The Morning Show actress previously revealed that she's stayed in Courteney's guest bedroom on many occasions. Talking to More magazine, she said of her friend: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

