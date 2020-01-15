Friends star Courteney Cox has hilariously joked about suffering from an identity crisis in a new video posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening. The Monica Geller actress had a go trying the Which Friends Character Are You Instagram filter, and it took her a while before she was matched with her alter-ego. The star wrote in the caption of her post: "Finally got Monica, thought I was going to be Ugly Naked Guy for sure. Identity crisis." The star was inundated by messages from her followers, with Jennifer Garner writing: "I was really stressed until you were you," while another fan noted that Courteney getting Rachel Green as her first Friends character made sense. They wrote: "Makes sense since you were initially asked to audition for Rachel's part."

Courteney has remained close to her Friends co-stars since the show ended and over the weekend she met up with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kurdrow. The trio's reunion delighted fans of the US sitcom and many hoped that they were meeting to discuss a Friends reboot – something that both the cast and writers of the show have previously said won't happen. The meetup was especially special, as Jennifer missed the Critics Choice Awards so that she could spend time with her friends.

In October, Courteney hosted a Friends reunion with all her co-stars, which was held at her Malibu home. The evening was held 25 years since the first pilot episode aired and Jennifer opened up about the evening shortly afterwards during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing: "We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. David Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together. We laughed so hard."

While there isn't likely to be a Friends reboot, an unscripted reunion has been talked about, although the exact form it could take is still under wraps. Jennifer recently revealed to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that the old gang was "working on something". The actress went on: "We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So we're just trying." Friends' co-creator Marta Kauffman told Rolling Stone back in September that she had no intention of revamping the series, saying: "The show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone… I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. It could only disappoint."

