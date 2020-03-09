Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco enjoyed spending some quality time together over the weekend as them teamed up to perform Demi Lovato's Anyone. Courteney was on the piano, while Coco was on vocal chords – and she has the most incredible voice! The Friends star shared footage of their cover on Instagram, and at one point Coco even sweetly apologised to her mum in advance after realising there was a swear word in the lyrics she was singing. The US actress revealed that she had bribed Coco to sing for her in exchange for letting her go to a party she had asked to go to.

Courteney and Coco impressed their famous friends with their talents

In the caption of the footage, Courteney wrote: "When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it." Many of the star's famous friends were quick to comment on the video, with Jennifer Aniston – who is also Coco's godmother – writing: "Aww, just like her godmother taught her," while Kate Hudson commented: "Oh honey, her voice." Derek Blasberg added: "Omg, so when she wants to go to Spring Bling can we get a full concert?"

Coco recently joined her mum in a TikTok video

Courteney shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, and it looks as if she's inherited her parents' performance genes. The teenager is just as good at dancing as she is singing, which was illustrated earlier in the year in a TikTok video that she did with her mum. Courteney shared the footage on Instagram, and so far it's her most-liked post. In a recent interview with Kevin Nealson, the Hollywood actress opened up about the footage, and how it had been her daughter's idea. Courteney also revealed what kind of parent she is, admitting she isn't very strict with her teenager. "I'm not strict enough. I'm way too understanding of the fact I would probably have done the same thing, I don't keep my boundaries like I should and that's the problem," she said. However, Courteney also said that she doesn't have a lot to worry about with her daughter, as she's pretty well-behaved. "I have a great daughter, she's so sensitive and she cares," the star gushed.

