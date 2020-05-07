Jennifer Garner writes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the sweetest letter – read it here Hollywood star Amy Adams also sent the Duchess a message via Instagram

Jennifer Garner was full of gratitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday, following the release of Archie's first birthday video. The clip, which shows Meghan reading a book to her son, was released in aid of Save the Stories campaign in the UK and the US, which helps bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US, the campaign was spearheaded by Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, who both quickly took to their Instagram to praise the couple.

"Dear Meghan and Harry," Jennifer began her post. "Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday.

"We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing - have raised the visibility of @savethechildren's work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both."

The mother-of-three added: "More than anything - watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages - lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective. Best, Jen."

Amy Adams thanked Meghan on her Instagram stories, posting the video and writing across it: "Thank you so much Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex for reading to us. Love this book and happy 1st birthday to Archie."

Several of Jen's celebrity friends took to the comments section to praise Meghan and her family, including Mindy Kaling, who wrote: "Love how anxious Archie is to keep the story moving! This is so great!"

Wednesday will probably not be the only time we see Meghan and Archie, as the US will be celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday – here's hoping we get one more picture!