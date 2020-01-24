In honour of Throwback Thursday, Courteney Cox posted an incredible photo of the Friends cast's last ever table read in 2004. The photo depicts Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer enjoying one final meal in a dressing room moments before taping their final episode of the sitcom, and the photo was taken exactly 16 years ago to the day that the actress, best known for playing Monica Geller, uploaded it.

The 55-year-old added the caption: "'The Last Supper' before taping 'The Last One', on Jan 23, 2004." How emotional! Needless to say, fans were thrilled with the snap and took to the comment section of Courteney's post to say so.

Courteney shared the incredible snap on Instagram

One wrote: "Amazing. I'm going to cry," while another added: "Thank you for sharing this!" Plenty of famous faces were quick to leave comments, too. Jennifer, best known for her portrayal of Rachel Green, left a series of crying emojis. Poppy Delevingne added some sweet hearts and Lisa, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit show, replied: "Awwww."

Jennifer Anniston also shared a photo of the Friends cast recently

Courteney also included a photo of her last ever script, titled: "The Last One." And although the cast no longer work together on the Friends set, they still seem to be the best of friends, as Jennifer recently proved when she shared a snap of the entire cast enjoying dinner together before she launched her Instagram account. What's more, there have even been recent reports that a Friends reunion might be on the way. Can. You. Imagine.

The Hollywood Reporter published an article in November titled: "Friends' Reunion Special in the Works at HBO Max", adding that: "Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the six core stars and the creators of the NBC comedy from Warner Bros. TV are in talks to reunite on HBO Max."

