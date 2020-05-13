Robbie Williams and Ayda Field indulged in another one of their romantic date nights – however, their latest one had hilarious consequences! Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, doting wife Ayda gave fans a sneak peek into their evening, showing the couple kick back in their back garden. Although she was filming a video, Robbie thought they were posing for a photo – leaving him to quip: "Thanks for letting me know it's a video and not a photograph... I was doing this [frozen smile] for ages and then you started talking."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field and Robbie Williams share glimpse of lockdown date

"This is our day date. The kids are in bed, so we're doing [date night] and it's officially happening," added Ayda. She also wrote in the caption: "@robbiewilliams Date Night Controversy:) #datenight #gardenlife #instadaily AWxx." The couple, who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this summer, no doubt relished some quality alone time together. They are loving parents to four young children; Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, three months.

WATCH: Ayda Field shares sweet video of Robbie Williams singing to one of Teddy's songs

The couple are due to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this summer

Fans rushed to post comments underneath their date night video, with one saying: "You both look lovely. Enjoy your date night. It's the simple thing in life that matters most." Another remarked: "You two are hilarious!" A third post read: "So funny #aydafieldwilliams, cherish the child free times they get less and less lol." A fourth person wrote: "Hope you have a great date night. You guys are so much fun."

READ: Alex Jones reveals disappointment over not saying a proper goodbye to Matt Baker

Over the past couple of months, the couple have been self-isolating at their mansion in Los Angeles. They have given fans numerous glimpses inside their lockdown homelife, as well as sharing snapshots showcasing their beautiful residence. And the family have certainly been making the most of their outdoor space – including their swimming pool and tennis court.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.