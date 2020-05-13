Lisa Riley shares never-before-seen throwback photo with James Corden

Lisa Riley was clearly feeling very nostalgic on Wednesday morning, sharing a never-before-seen throwback photo with her former co-star James Corden. The pair starred together in ITV series, Fat Friends, which ran from 2000 to 2005. In the caption, Lisa remarked: "Lovely trip down memory lane today ('double-trouble') here (more photos I've found) me and @j_corden having the best five years of fun filming @itv FAT FRIENDS."

Lisa Riley posted this throwback snap with James Corden

On how they have come so far in their careers, Lisa added: "Both of us have changed so much since these days... but it's so nice for us both to smile and remember what a ball we had each and every day." James' sister Ruth was quick to respond, saying: "What a blast from the past! Flip! Massive love XX." To which, the actress replied: "@ruth_corden sending you loads and loads of love." One fan also commented on how much Lisa and James have changed, writing: "Wow, you both look so different now!"

GALLERY: 6 TV stars who accidentally broke social distancing rules on air

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Corden rolls out the Grammys red carpet

Lisa, 43, played Rebecca in the award-winning series, written by Kay Mellor, while James starred as Jamie Rymer. The show focused on a group of Yorkshire women struggling to shed the pounds at a slimming club, and also featured the likes of Alison Steadman, Gaynor Faye and Ruth Jones.

MORE: Maura Higgins speaks out after Dancing On Ice partner's shock split

Although Lisa is now preparing to make her comeback on Emmerdale and James is now based in Los Angeles where he films his own chat show, fans revealed they would like Fat Friends to return. "Don't remember you being in the program, I love to see it repeated," remarked one follower, while another said: "I loved that. Wish they made more TV like that now. It was one of the best xx." A third person stated: "To this day, one of my favourite programmes!!! Always hoped it would come back!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.