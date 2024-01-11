Riley Keough to release late mom Lisa Marie Presley's memoir, says 'few' knew who she 'really was'

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of her mom Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing, Riley Keough is sharing her plans to further honor her mom's legacy.

The only child of legend Elvis Presley unexpectedly passed away aged 54 on January 12, 2023, after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by a small bowel obstruction from a previous gastric bypass surgery.

The singer – who is survived by the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, her twins Harper Vivienne and Finley Aaron, and her mother Priscilla Presley – was working on a memoir at the time of her passing, which Riley is planning to complete and release.

In a statement from Random House, Riley, 34, detailed her plans to help complete her mother's memoir, which is yet to be titled, and release it this October with an accompanying audiobook, voiced by herself.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis' daughter," she wrote, adding: "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one."

Lisa had previously asked her daughter for help with the memoir before her death, and Riley has relied on tapes her mom had recorded – some of which will be released with the book – to complete it.

"I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest," Riley continued in her statement, adding: "In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

The memoir will cover much of the highs and lows of Lisa Marie's life: growing up in Graceland and her relationship with her father, her difficult relationship with her mother, insight into her marriages to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Danny Keough, and Michael Lockwood, as well as the heartbreak she experienced after her son Benjamin Keough's suicide in 2020.

© Instagram Lisa Marie with her four children

President of Random House Group Sanyu Dillon also said in the statement: "We are so honored to publish Lisa Marie’s memoir with Riley's thoughtful collaboration."

The message continued: "Lisa Marie led a truly singular life, and we know this book, brought to publication with the guidance of her daughter, will be a beautiful legacy not only for her children but for the generations of people who have loved her."

© Getty The Presley women during press roll-out for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic

Riley most recently honored her family's historic legacy during a televised Christmas special hosted in Graceland, the iconic Tennessee home her grandfather bought aged 22 in 1957, and where he along with his parents, Lisa Marie, and Benjamin are buried.

The home, which has been opened to the public since 1982, was part of a tense legal battle between Riley and her grandmother Priscilla over Lisa Marie's estate, which the two settled earlier this year, establishing Riley as sole trustee of her mother's Promenade Trust.

