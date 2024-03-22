James Corden leads epic Gavin and Stacey reunion causing 'chaos' in West End theatre

James Corden and his fellow Gavin and Stacey castmates caused "chaos" on Thursday when they stepped out in London's West End to support their close friend, Ruth Jones at Gala Night of Sister Act The Musical.

The former Late Late Show host, 45, was joined by Rob Brydon, who played Uncle Bryn, Alison Peakman, who played Pam and Adrian Scarborough who starred in the show as Pete. The group delighted members of the audience who bombarded them with selfie requests during the interval.

© Dave Benett James was joined by Adrian Scarborough and Rob Brydon

An audience member told HELLO!: "It was so exciting to see James and the rest of the Gavin and Stacey cast in the audience to support Ruth. The group caused chaos during the interval as audience members started queuing for selfies with James and Rob.

"The pair were happy to oblige and James in particular appeared to be more than happy to keep going until the long line was interrupted by the interval bell and everyone had to return to their seats.

© Tristan Fewings A source told HELLO! what an close bond the group have

"It was so amazing to see the group have a very close bond and from what I could see, they were hugging a lot and tactile as they chatted in their seats.

"When Ruth made her final bow, there was a large cheer from their section of the audience and everyone in the surrounding areas - including myself - couldn't help but look over and see if it was from them, and it was."

© Dave Benett Ruth starred as Mother Superior in the production and the pair looked so happy to be reunited

Following Ruth's performance as Mother Superior in the iconic show, she and James posed for a series of photos. Despite James living across the Atlantic for almost a decade, the pair appeared closer than ever. The 'Smithy' star had his arm wrapped around Ruth and both of them couldn't have looked happier as they beamed for the camera and at each other.

Ruth's post-show attire was incredibly glamorous and was comprised of a chic three-piece silver satin set: wide-leg trousers, a figure-flattering vest and a glamorous cardigan. Meanwhile, James looked slick in a black suit and black T-shirt.

James' fun night out came just hours after The Sun shared news of his own West End gig. The Fat Friends star is set to take to the stage at the Old Vic theatre in the world premiere of Joe Penhall's The Constituent from June 13 to August 10.

The production will be James' first big career move since his hit US nighttime show, the Late Late Show, which he hosted for eight years.