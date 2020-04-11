Emmerdale's Lisa Riley reveals she is missing her 'guardian angel' mum in touching post

Lisa Riley has been making the most of the coronavirus lockdown to declutter her home, and on Friday she shared with fans that she had come across some beautiful photos of her beloved mother Cath and brother Liam whilst sorting out some boxes.

Sharing one of those pictures with her fans, the Emmerdale actress said: "box clear out this afternoon, came across the most BEAUTIFUL photo of my beloved Mum & Brother.

"When you are having a bad day look at my mum's AMAZING SMILE! She literally radiates with her glow, she will be doing this in heaven as our guardian angel, LOVE YOU MUM,MISS YOU MORE & MORE," she wrote in the caption. The star, 43, lost her mother Cath to breast cancer in 2012. Since her devastating loss, Lisa has changed her lifestyle in a bid to reduce her own risk of developing the disease.

MORE: Lisa Riley, 43, reveals heartbreaking IVF update

The actress has shed 12 stone by following a healthy diet and exercise routine, as well as giving up alcohol. And in her latest interview, she revealed that she has removed 1.5 stone of excess skin in order to feel good about her body.

"People forget how gigantic I was. With the skin removal I lost twelve stone, one pound," she told The Mirror. "The surgeon chopped off one stone, four pounds. Since then my weight has more or less stayed the same."

The soap star previously shared her secret to maintaining her weight loss - not eating carbohydrates after 1:30pm! "I was the classic over-eater but I have completely changed my attitude towards food," said Lisa, whose favourite foods used to be white bread, crumpets, crisps and pasta. "I used to go out for a meal and have a starter, main and pudding. No wonder I was gaining weight."