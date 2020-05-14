Martine McCutcheon receives a mountain of birthday presents at home - take a look Happy birthday to the Love Actually star!

Martine McCutcheon is not letting the coronavirus pandemic dampen her spirits as she celebrates her 44th birthday on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram page, the former EastEnders actress revealed she woke up to a huge pile of presents thanks to her loved ones. "There are balloons everywhere," she told her fans whilst panning across her dining room. "Presents for mummy, aren't I lucky Raffy?"

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shows all of her birthday presents

Showing off her new designer bag collection, Martine added: "So this pretty much sums me up, we've got a bit of zhoosh and loveliness. We've also got a bit of white, you can't go wrong with plain white T-shirts. And then the Molly Mop in me loves this [Mrs Hinch] book, I'm going to give this a good read."

Over the past few weeks, the actress has been encouraging her followers to soak up the sun during the lockdown restrictions. Martine recently told fans that she was trying to get a tan by spending time in her sunny garden, as well as trying to keep positive. "Wow! Another glorious day, another fab hat," she said. "Whoop whoop! I'm spending today thinking about the future, making plans and laughing loads! What's your dream for when lockdown is over? Holidays? Seeing friends and family? I think it's really important during these tricky times to keep positive and to keep looking forward to fun things in the future."

She has also been giving fans regular glimpses inside her gorgeous home during the lockdown, from her garden's large grounds where she likes to sunbathe to her cosy living room where she plays with her five-year-old son Rafferty and her sleek dining room as she showed off her latest fashion buys from H&M.

