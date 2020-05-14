Peter Andre reveals wife Emily has put him in the doghouse after son Theo's TV appearance The couple are protective over their two children

Peter Andre has revealed that his wife Emily was not impressed after he showed son Theo's face for the first time on TV on Wednesday's Loose Women. The three-year-old's identity is usually kept off of social media, with Peter often sharing photos of the back of his son's head. Taking to Instagram to share a screengrab of the TV moment, the doting dad remarked: "I'm sooo in the dog house. Hey accidents happen we are in lockdown... @loosewomen @itv."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's son Theo makes his TV debut on Loose Women

Both Peter, 47, and Emily, 30, have always been protective of the two children they share; Amelia, six, and Theo. They have always been honest about their decision to keep them out of the public eye. However, Peter surprised viewers when he let Theo make an appearance during his interview from home.

MORE: Ben Shephard addresses reports about him looking tired on GMB

Fans quickly rushed to comment, with many sympathising with Peter. "Bless you, you tried to be fair, they could have cut you off the screen," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "You should of just got up and carried him out, Loose women would have understood, they are fab."

Peter is also a loving father to Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price. While he seems happy for his two eldest kids to appear on social media, Peter has always said his doctor wife Emily prefers to keep their young children's identities out of the spotlight. Opening up about Emily's decision to keep Amelia and Theo away from the limelight, Peter has previously told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that."

MORE: Ruth Langsford clarifies confusion about her lockdown hair with amazing beauty fix

He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces... I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.