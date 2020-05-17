Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are such proud parents! The former couple share 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and on Friday they both took to their respective social media pages to share the exciting news that their daughter has landed her first book deal. Emme's upcoming book, Lord Help Me, will be available to buy at the end of September and is made up of the pre-teen's daily prayers. J-Lo shared a series of pictures of Emme and a preview of the book cover on Instagram, alongside the caption: "So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her first book LORD HELP ME! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre-order at the link in my bio."

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of Emme with her book idea

Marc, meanwhile, shared a series of throwback photos of Emme as a little girl, including one of her in his arms and another of her painting his nails, alongside a photo of the book cover. He wrote: "How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine...Check the link in my Bio." Fans were just as excited for Emme, with one writing: "Can't wait to get this book, congratualtions Emme," while another wrote: "Omg so exciting, congratulations Emme."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares look inside her monochrome living room

Marc Anthony shared several photos of his daughter to reveal his pride following her book deal

Emme's book will be published by Random House, and in a statement, she said: "In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers. I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort." The book will be published in both English and Spanish.

READ: Kylie Jenner tries out new hairstyle on daughter Stormi

Emme's book is out in September and is available in English and Spanish

The book idea has been in the pipeline for several years, and Emme was first pictured with a mock cover of her book in 2018. The Hustlers actress shared a picture on Instagram of her daughter, then ten, in the back of a limo on her way to a meeting with a publisher in New York. J-Lo wrote: "It's a very special day. Me and Emme are off to our first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.