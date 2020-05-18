Loose Women star Jane Moore made sure she marked her 58th birthday with a heartfelt post. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the presenter uploaded a sweet childhood throwback photo of herself as she recalled her first holiday to Sydney. "I'm 58 today," she wrote. "On the one hand, getting older fills me with trepidation, but on the other I know there are many who aren't blessed enough to even reach this age so I should be, and am, grateful for my good health, wonderful family and great friends."

Jane Moore shared this snap of herself to mark her birthday

Revealing she was eight at the time the picture was taken, Jane added: "This is me, 50 years ago, on Bondi Beach in Sydney. We were visiting my grandfather who had emigrated there as one of many '50 dollar tourist' in the 1950s and we used the money I'd won for being a Miss Pears finalist to travel there on a ship called the Australis.

"We had cheap tickets so had to share a dorm cabin with others! It took us a month to get there and a month to return, and it was my first ever trip abroad. I'm not even sure those buildings are still there?"

Jane's celebrity friends were quick to reply after seeing her heartwarming post, with Saira Khan writing: "Jane what a lovely photo and an amazing story." Denise Welch remarked: "Happy Birthday Miss Pears!!" Ruth Langsford commented: "What an amazing story....you’ve kept your Miss Pears finalist under your hat! Happy Birthday!" Fellow birthday girl Ayda Field replied: "I had no idea we shared the same birthday!!! Happy Birthday!!! #birthdaytwins."

The journalist is a regular on daytime TV show, Loose Women. She first joined the panel back in 1999 when she was aged 37. She is happily married to PR guru, Gary Farrow, who is a close friend of Elton John. Jane is a doting mum to two children Ellie and Grace, as well as her stepdaughter Lauren.

