Michael Bublé is incredibly private when it comes to his family life, but fans were delighted on Monday when the Feeling Good hitmaker shared a very rare photo of his wife Luisana Lopilato and their three children, Noah, Elias, and Vida. The Canadian singer took to Instagram to share the picture as he paid tribute to his wife on her birthday. Alongside the snapshot, the doting husband wrote: "Happy birthday Luisana. Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness. You’re our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you've become." Luisana was one of the first to react on the post, writing: "I love you! You are the rock of this family!" Michael's followers also commented, with one writing: "What a beautiful photo of Lu and the children," while another wrote: "What a beautiful family you have."

Michael Buble shared a lovely photo of wife Luisana and their children

Michael's post to Luisana follows shortly after the couple were forced to defend their marriage following a series of Instagram Live videos that they posted caused controversy. Viewers continuously expressed their concern about the way the 44-year-old singer came across, and as a result, he even received death threats, which Luisana described as "frightening". Opening up about the experience on Argentinan TV show Intrusos, the actress said: "We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating,” she told Intrusos, adding, "It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened."

MORE: Princess Beatrice shares glimpse inside London flat during lockdown

Michael and Luisana are isolating in Canada with their three children

READ: Katy Perry reveals pregnancy difficulties she's facing ahead of baby's arrival

The mother-of-three added: "It's not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I'm working. He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: 'This is what you're going to get when you come here!' Once again defending her husband of nine years, Luisana added: "Mike is a gentleman who is always concerned with trying to make me even more happy than I already am."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.