Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's son Noah interrupts live stream to reveal favourite weekend plans

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have been delighting fans with their daily Instagram live videos from their home in Vancouver. And on Friday, the couple's followers got a very special treat when their eldest son Noah joined them.

Although the six-year-old was meant to stay behind the camera whilst his parents took part in a Q&A, Noah couldn't resist joining them to reveal why he was so happy it was the weekend.

"Today is Friday. On Friday night, Saturday and Sunday the kids sleep in our bed," Michael told his followers, which prompted Noah to get in front of the camera to say "hi" to everyone.

Michael then asked his son: "Noah, what's your favourite thing about Friday, dude?" to which Noah jokingly replied: "I get candy." "No, you don't candy," replied Michael, before Noah admitted: "Because I get to sleep in your bed."

MORE: Michael Buble's daughter Vida steals the show as she sings with her dad in an Instagram video!

"That's all he cares about. Him and his brother want to sleep in our bed, and his sister!" explained the Canadian star. "Tonight maybe be watch a movie, popcorn…," said Michael before Noah requested they watch Jurassic Park.

Michael and Luisana Lopilato have been doing Instagram lives since the lockdown

Luisana and Michael, who married in 2011, then opened up about Noah's future dreams revealing that he didn't want to follow in their footsteps.

"You know what he wants to be when he grows up? Not an actor, not a singer. He wants to swim with sharks," admitted Michael. "So this is our superhero. We have two other superheroes, but this boy… you know what? He is the biggest inspiration for us," he said, making reference to Noah's cancer battle back in 2016.

At the time, the singer broke the devastating news on his Facebook page, telling fans: "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US." The couple also revealed they were putting their careers on hold "in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."

Luisana with daughter Vida

Noah was later given the all-clear in 2017 and talking about Noah's shock cancer diagnosis to Australian publication Herald Sun in 2018, he said: "You know what? Hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been." Little Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in October 2016, when he was just three years old. "I've been to hell," Michael added. "I don't talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much."