James Jordan has had a lot on his plate the last few months; from having a new baby to his dad being admitted to hospital after suffering a second stroke – so he can be forgiven for letting his personal grooming slip. However, many of his followers were shocked to see just how much James has changed since his time in lockdown. The former Strictly Come Dancing pro has grown a very impressive, full-on bushy beard! Sharing an adorable new photo of himself and daughter Ella on Instagram, James' followers were distracted by his new facial hair, with some even comparing him to Father Christmas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan enjoys playtime with daughter Ella

MORE: James and Ola Jordan reveal traumatic night after rushing baby Ella to hospital

One follower begged him to shave his face, writing: "James, please have a shave you look like Father Christmas." Another agreed, responding: "I was just about to post that. Come on Grizzly Adams sort yourself out!" A third also suggested that James shave and even "do something with your hair". A fourth joked: "God I thought that was Vic Reeves then." There were some fans though who gushed over how adorable little Ella is. One wrote: "Aww so like her mummy." Another added: "She really is the most beautiful little lady, spitting image of her mum."

James Jordan shocked fans with his lockdown beard

James is probably not fussed about his new look as he has more important things to think about – like his dad Alan finally being released from the hospital. On Wednesday, he shared the good news that Alan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, is finally home after spending a month in the hospital. Sharing a throwback picture of his dad with Ella, proud James gushed: "Finally some good news for my family. Last night my dad was sent home as the doctors feel at this stage he will recover quicker in familiar surroundings."

WATCH: James Jordan is close to tears after baby Ella goes in for routine injections

James Jordan usually sports stubble

The professional dancer, who is married to Ola Jordan, added: "He's doing so much better and he's feeling very positive." Thanking NHS staff for looking after his father so well, James continued: "I wanted to say a massive thank you to Ali, Kayleigh, Isabelle and Luke who my dad said not only looked after him but went above and beyond their job. He said they were so lovely to him. I THANK YOU FOR THAT xxx. Lastly, this picture was taken before his first stroke when my baby Ella was just two days old. CAN’T WAIT TO SEE HIM AND MY MUM HOLD MY BABY AGAIN."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.