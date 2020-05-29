Following baby Ella's routine injections, Ola and James Jordan posed for a rare family selfie on Friday morning. Although the couple regularly share cute updates and photos of their new life with their little cherub, this marked the first time the former Strictly Come Dancing stars took a selfie as a family of three. The adorable snap, which was posted on Ola's Instagram Stories, saw the couple in bed with their daughter whilst looking up towards the camera.

On Wednesday, doting dad James revealed his fears over Ella's latest medical appointment. He posted a video of his wife, Ola, holding their little girl. The family appeared to be outside their local GP practice, and James talked to the camera as he explained what was happening. "So, that horrible day has come again: 12-week injections for little baby Ella," said James whilst panning his phone camera to show the tiny tot in her mum's arms.

"She's quite calm at the moment and only one of us can go in, and we've decided mummy is going to go in because daddy will end up crying," he added, to which Ola chimed in: "Mummy's brave." James agreed, adding: "Mummy's braver than daddy."

Ola Jordan shared this rare family selfie

Meanwhile, in their latest HELLO! column, the new parents have opened up about life at home during the ongoing lockdown. They said caring for their daughter has helped them keep their mind off James' dad Allan, who recently suffered his third stroke this year. "It's been horrendous," James explained.

However, he is starting to do a little better, as the pro dancer shared: "Yesterday they put him on a different medication and three hours later, he started calling people. Admittedly he looked horrendous and didn't sound great but it's a massive positive." Ola explained that it has been a "rollercoaster of a time" for their family. "Just when you think like, my mum is out of hospital and is okay and his dad is recovering and everything is going alright and Ella is getting better, bang, dad's had another episode and he's back in hospital," she said.

