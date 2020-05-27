Gemma Atkinson took some time out this week to answer some of her fans' questions – and the results were certainly revealing! The star took to Instagram to invite her followers to ask her anything, explaining: "Never done this! Mia's asleep & Gorks is on FaceTime. Ask me a Q!" Among the responses that came in was one that read: "Did you have any other name options for Mia?" The star revealed there were two other names the couple had considered – Bella or Nina. Ultimately, however, they chose to name their firstborn Mia Louise, with little Mia sharing a middle name with her mum.

A second fan asked the star whether she had plans to tie the knot with Strictly star Gorka in the near future. "Nah… not anytime soon anyway," the 35-year-old replied. "Genuinely never fancied it. We're so good as we are."

Gemma and Gorka met on the 2017 series of Strictly

Gemma and Gorka, 29, welcomed little Mia on 4 July 2019. The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 - although, they weren't dancing partners at the time. Gemma teamed up with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka with singer Alexandra Burke - the pair then embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour. In February 2019, they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child, welcoming little Mia five months later.

Little Mia will celebrate her first birthday on 4 July

Since becoming first-time parents, both Gemma and Gorka have kept fans updated with their experiences of parenthood. However, Gemma has previously joked that she finds it frustrating when people compare Mia to the professional dancer. Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, she said: "Everyone who comes to see us says, 'Oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying, 'She's stunning' and then 'Isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go, 'Yeah, even though I carried her for nine months and all that, and she looks like him!'"