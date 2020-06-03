Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed she was rushed to hospital following a bike accident. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared a snap of her "gory" wounds after she fell from her bike during a ride along the Thames. It was clear that the mother-of-five, who was wearing a face mask, sustained injuries around one of her eyes as well as a huge gash on her left arm. "I ended up in A&E last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle," she told her followers. "I've put the photo in black and white so it's not too gory."

Elaborating further as she thanked NHS staff for coming to her rescue, Sophie added: "I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together."

The singer also heaped praise on the four bystanders who also came to her and her husband Richard Jones' aide. "I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself," she continued. "You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn't get your details. You're all lovely people. Xxxx."

The singer shared this snap from her hospital bed

Upon seeing her post, Sophie's fans and celebrity friends alike rushed to comment – with Dee Koppang writing: "Poor love. Hope you’re ok. Xxxx." Lauren Laverne remarked: "SOPHIE NO! Hope you're all mended soon! Xx." Natalie Imbruglia said: "I hope you have a speedy recovery SOPHIE!" Laura Whitmore added: "Sending love Sophie! You poor thing. Take care."

