Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas announcement sends Twitter into meltdown Vanessa Hudgens is back with another Christmas film

Ever since Netflix released the hugely popular The Christmas Prince, they (and we) have embraced those romantic, fun and totally cheesy Christmas films. However, their latest addition looks like it might be their best one yet! The streaming service announced the upcoming film The Knight Before Christmas on Tuesday night, and as you can imagine, Twitter went into a meltdown after finding out more about the plot.

The film is a romance with a time traveling Knight

The official synopsis for the film, which will be released on 21 November, reads: "A medieval English knight is magically transported to the present day where he falls for a high school science teacher who is disillusioned by love." Sharing the post, one person commented: "The return of CINEMA," while another added: "This looks absolutely bananas terrible and I am definitely going to watch it (probably multiple times)." Others were jokily unconvinced of how realistic the film would be, with one tweeting: "I was totally on board with this until the second pic. If yonder knight can’t hold his reins properly, how’s he going to manage to wield a sword/break a curse/seduce Vanessa Hudgens?" Another joked: "He isn't a medieval knight, based on his appearance he clearly is an actor in a theme park."

Yay another Netflix Christmas movie with Vanessa in it 😍 — 11/20 ♏ (@Jassyofficial96) October 15, 2019

Vanessa is fast becoming the queen of Christmas films, as she also appeared in the 2018 hit, The Princess Switch. Speaking about a potential sequel, Vanessa previously told Glamour: "I honestly don't even know where it would go, because we already got our happy endings. We’d have to create more conflict, or maybe there would a third twin. Spruce things up a little bit. I have no idea. I’m going to leave that one up to the writers, but I know that I had so much fun doing it. The characters are so sweet that I would definitely be on board."

