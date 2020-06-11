Martin Lewis forced to deny he is dead as upset family members see fake ad online The money expert has previously warned his followers about fake ads featuring his picture

Martin Lewis was forced to deny his death on Thursday after a scam advert revealed the UK had been left in shock over his passing.

Replying to Barbara, a fan who shared a screengrab of the fake ad of his death which featured on The Guardian's website, the money expert said: "Disgusting scum. I've already had upset messages from friends today who've seen this scam advert trading (wrongly obviously) on the fact I've died.

Martin shared a picture of the fake ad with his followers

"@guardian usually pretty good at taking it down, but it's on lots of other sites too. Thanks to Barbara and all who've notified me," he added.

The ad in question had a picture of Martin with the words: "Breaking news: Farewell Martin Lewis. The UK is in shock," written across it.

The money expert, pictured here with his wife Lara, revealed that his family had been left upset

Sharing the picture to his nearly one million Twitter followers later in the day, Martin added: "Sadly, this disgusting scam ad is on many legit websites including newspapers. Clearly I'm not dead. It links to a fake Daily Mirror site to push bitcoin traders (which isn't bitcoin, it's just a scam). If you see it please report it to the site provider. I'm reporting to ad networks."

Martin's loyal fans were left horrified with the ad, but relieved that he was OK. "Some very sad people out there buddy, glad you're ok," one wrote, whilst another one said: "I'm pleased you’re still with us. I need to sort my house insurance and I always look to you first."

A third one remarked: "Glad you're not dead. You make sense and speak sense! Not many do!"