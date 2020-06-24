Kelly Ripa divides fans after sharing latest family photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is isolating in New York with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

Kelly Ripa has an incredibly close family and is often sharing sweet photos of them on social media. Most recently, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star posted an incredible throwback picture of her mum Esther Ripa, who turned 79 on Tuesday. In the caption, the American actress wrote: "Happy Birthday Mom! Even though you are no longer acknowledging your age, I’d like to acknowledge your wisdom. You are very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very wise. I love you and this photo of you with gram and pop pop" [sic].

Kelly Ripa shared a photo of her mum - and fans can't decide who she looks most like!

The photo prompted a lot of reaction from Kelly's followers, with many divided about just who Esther looked most like. One wrote: "You're her twin!" while another commented: "You look exactly like your mum and Lola and Joaquin look exactly like you! Happy birthday to your beautiful mum."

Others thought Kelly's teenage daughter Lola was the spitting image of her grandmother: "Lola looks like your beautiful mum," one observed, while another noted: "Oh my gosh, there's a striking resemblance to your Lola! Gorgeous! Happy birthday to your mom."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with her husband, children and parents

Kelly grew up in New Jersey with parents Esther and Joseph, and sister Linda. The star was the first in her family to go into acting and was passionate about the performing arts from an early age, having studied ballet as a toddler, and taking part in drama productions at school.

During the lockdown, Kelly and her family have been enjoying spending quality time together, and have had a lot to celebrate, including Lola's birthday, Father's Day, and Michael's graduation. Until recently, they were isolating at their holiday home in the Caribbean, having gone there at the start of Spring Break, before the lockdown restrictions stopped them from returning back to New York.

Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Kelly also made a subtle reference to being away from her main home after revealing that she had run out of new outfits to wear while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had resulted in her having to borrow her daughter Lola's clothes. During an episode of the daytime show, the star said: "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there."

