Matthew Perry has sparked curiosity amongst his fans after sharing a new photo on Instagram of himself isolating inside his flat with a female friend. The Friends star was pictured sitting on the sofa opposite the mysterious woman and asked fans to help them think of something to do. In the caption, he wrote: "We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do." However, the Chandler Bing actor's followers were more interested in knowing who he was with. "Who are you hanging out with here?" one asked, while another commented: "Who's that lady Matthew?" A third wrote: "Who is it?"

Friends star Matthew Perry was pictured hanging out in his apartment with a female friend

The Hollywood star lives in a breathtaking apartment on the beach in Malibu, which boasts views of the ocean. It looks like an incredible place to be while in quarantine, with quirky features including a swinging chair. The 50-year-old has shared several photos from inside his home over the past few weeks, including a glimpse of his kitchen to share a photo of his freshly-made cookies, and a picture from inside his living room. Matthew even worried some of his social media followers after they noticed that in one of the photos, his Apple MacBook was being used as a coaster for his drink. In the comments section, one fan wrote: "The fact the drink is sitting on the laptop is giving me anxiety," while another wrote: "It is stressing me out that you are using a MacBook as a coaster."

Matthew is isolating at his home in LA

It's an incredibly exciting time for Friends fans, as Matthew and his co-stars announced last month that they would be coming together to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Matthew, along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer, have joined the All In Challenge, and are giving people the chance to hang out with them. The All In Challenge has seen celebrities including Justin Bieber, Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio team up with the digital fundraiser, which helps charities including Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

The Friends cast are giving one lucky fan a chance to spend the day on set with them as they film their much-anticipated reunion when the coronavirus lockdown ends. "We're inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our HBO MAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had.. and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour," Jennifer explained in her Instagram post. People have been asked to donate money to the All in Challenge for a chance of being selected as the winner.

