Kelly Ripa has best reaction after daughter Lola deletes her message on social media The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Despite being a popular TV presenter, even Kelly Ripa experiences the same rejection from her children as every other parent!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star discovered recently that her daughter Lola had deleted a comment she had written under the teenager's Instagram post on Father's Day, which was dedicated to her dad Mark Consuelos.

Kelly hilariously responded: "My first comment must have mysteriously disappeared. What I was saying was that I will accept this as a happy Mother's Day post as well."

Fans were quick to relate to Kelly, with one writing: "My daughter does the same, I feel you Kelly," while another wrote: "You're not alone, same. After ALL we do."

Kelly Ripa had the best response to daughter Lola's Instagram post

Lola is the only daughter of Kelly and Mark. The celebrity couple are also parents to sons Michael and Joaquin.

In June, the family celebrated Lola's 19th birthday. The teenager had an unusual request for her big day, with Kelly revealing on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her daughter wanted to sleep in.

The presenter admitted this meant it was hard for her to work at home. "I'm trying to produce a television show and I'm tiptoeing around like 'shh, don't wake the baby,'" she said.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos with their three children

Lola and Kelly's exchanges on social media are highly entertaining, and more recently, the 19-year-old messaged her mum with some strict instructions regarding her 50th birthday.

Just ahead of Kelly's milestone birthday on 2 October, Lola had messaged her mum a screengrab of a news story about Gwyneth Paltrow posing naked in the garden to mark her own birthday, to which her daughter Apple, 16, had a hilarious reaction to, writing: "MOM" in the comments section.

Lola is an aspiring singer

Lola had sent Kelly a news story about Apple's remark, telling her: "You've been warned."

The Hope and Faith actress responded to Lola, writing: "Oh lord. Honey. Do you know what? Just know. That I have a birthday. And an Instagram account."

Kelly wrote alongside the screengrab of their message exchange: "Conversations with my daughter."

Lola is currently studying music at university in New York, and her family are incredibly proud of her. Kelly recently opened up about her children in an interview with Parade.

Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of their children

The doting mum said: "My son [Michael] just graduated [from] college. He went to film school and I'm very excited for this next chapter of his life.

"My daughter is in music school. She's a singer. It's very exciting. And my youngest is about to go to college.

"It’s just all very exciting to see what will happen for them. It's like a duality. I guess that's why I'm a Libra. It's a duality. I'm focused on the next chapter of my life, but I'm really focused on what they're doing first. Put them first and then I'll line up behind them."

