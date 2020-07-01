Lisa Faulkner shared some exciting news with her fans on Instagram this week – her 22-year-old niece has just graduated from university with a first! The proud aunt took to her Stories on Tuesday to share the news, as well as to explain how the family planned to celebrate in a safe, socially distanced way.

The actress and presenter explained: "I'm about to go to my sister's to see my niece and celebrate outside which is not going to be the greatest I don't think, but they've got heaters and they've got an umbrella because my niece just got a first in her degree and I'm so proud of her, so that's brilliant news."

The 47-year-old tagged her niece Lola's Instagram account, @veganvirgins, and then later posted a photo of a young woman who bore more than a passing resemblance to Lisa as she beamed in front of a sign which read: "2020 Graduate," holding out a plate of cupcakes and raising a bouquet of flowers in the air. Lisa captioned this photo: "So so proud of my niece @veganvirgins."

Lisa, who married Masterchef host John Torode back in October, is very close to her sister's family, and also has a daughter of her own, Billie, who she shares with her ex-husband Chris Coghill. The EastEnders star chose her nieces to be her bridesmaids on her big day last year, while her daughter acted as Best Woman.

Lisa shared her pride in her niece

The keen cook revealed a few days after the wedding that all three young women sang at the ceremony, sharing a photo of her nieces in their matching pink silk dresses to Instagram and writing: "My beautiful nieces @lolascriven_ @evarose.s bridesmaids of dreams thank you for your fantastic song and for just being amazing." One of Lisa's guests then commented, writing: "Beautiful voices, and Billie too."

