Alex Jones made sure her husband Charlie Thomson celebrated his 42nd birthday in style regardless of the nationwide lockdown. Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snap from their evening together, the One Show host revealed she ordered their favourite takeaway from Tarantella. "Birthday boy has chosen a takeaway from our favourite @latarantella… Mushroom and truffle pasta and Napoli Pizza if you are wondering," wrote Alex.

Alex Jones shared this snap on her husband's birthday

The doting wife also shared a memory from 2018 when the couple marked the insurance broker's 40th milestone. The celebrations come two days after Alex and Charlie celebrated their youngest son Kit's first birthday. In a candid Instagram post, Alex spoke candidly about the first twelve months of her son's life, admitting they had "disappeared in a blink of an eye," and telling her followers that she is "anxious that time is moving so fast".

"The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one. This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I’m anxious that time is moving so fast, but getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too," she wrote.

"It's not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren't we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We'll celebrate again on the other side."

Alex and Charlie are also doting parents to three-year-old Teddy. They met at a party in 2011, and were married four years later, on New Year's Eve in 2015 in a ceremony at Cardiff Castle. In her 2016 documentary, Fertility and Me, Alex spoke about her struggle to start a family with her husband. She said: "In an ideal world, Charlie and I would have met a lot sooner, but we didn't. I always knew I wanted a family, but I still felt really young. I thought I was bulletproof, and then you realise if you want a family you do need to get on with it. But if you don't meet the right person then it's very difficult."

