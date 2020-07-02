Kelly Ripa's latest photo of husband Mark Consuelos has gone down a treat with fans The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been married to the Riverdale actor since 1996

Kelly Ripa is one proud wife! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star's husband Mark Consuelos previously had a role in Kingdom and the presenter shared a shirtless photo of him, alongside his co-stars on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: "KINGDOM is out on @netflix today! Warning: this show is brilliantly written, beautifully acted and jam-packed with male nudity [fire emoji] you’ve been warned." The picture went down a treat with Kelly's followers, with one writing: "Where does Mark get those muscles coming out of his back? Good lord!" while another wrote: "Kelly... your husband is beautiful, in case you hadn’t noticed. Also this is one of my all time favorite shows. Can’t wait to rewatch." A third added: "Well now I'm watching this for sure!"

Kelly Ripa delighted fans with a shirtless photo of husband Mark Consuelos

All series of Kingdom dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, and Mark has been sharing several photos promoting the release on Instagram. In one post, he wrote: "All seasons of Kingdom drop today on @netflix .. this show has everything including one of the best performances by @jonathanmtucker ..If you’re not familiar with him or this show ... please watch.." Kelly was one of the first to respond, writing: "This is the best show ever period end of story."

Kingdom premiered in October 2014 and came to an end in August 2017. Mark starred in the show in 2015, playing the role of Sean Chapas, an old friend of main character Alvey Kulina.

Opening up about his role at the time, he told EW: "It's not often that you get someone that writes characters like this, even secondary and tertiary characters off to the side. They're really full and interesting.

Kelly and Mark are isolating at home in New York

"The devastating thing is that now that I’m a little bit older, I played an ex-fighter. Guys still think we're 18 years old at all times, which is hilarious."

Kelly and Mark are incredibly supportive of each other's careers. The celebrity couple have been married since 1996, and share three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Until recently, the family were isolating at their holiday home in the Caribbean after finding themselves unable to return to New York when the lockdown restrictions were implemented. They have since been able to travel back to the Big Apple, with Mark recently being pictured walking down the street in the city wearing a face mask.

