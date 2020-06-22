Kelly Ripa reveals new location after isolating at holiday home in the Caribbean The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been isolating with husband Mark Consuelos and their children

Kelly Ripa appears to have left the Caribbean! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was thought to have been isolating with her family at their holiday home during the lockdown, but over the weekend the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared footage of husband Mark Consuelos walking down the street in New York wearing a face mask, indicating that they have now returned to the city. The celebrity couple found themselves unable to get home after the quarantine restrictions stopped them from travelling, and Mark recently made a joke on social media about their lockdown being the "longest family vacation", as they celebrated son Michael's graduation over there.

Kelly Ripa shared footage of Mark Consuelos in New York following their time away

The Hope and Faith actress opened up about her family's decision to stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees at the beginning on June. According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to the Caribbean, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were.

Kelly and Mark had been isolating with their three children in the Caribbean

Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Kelly also made a subtle reference to being away from her main home after revealing that she had run out of new outfits to wear while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had resulted in her having to borrow her daughter Lola's clothes. During an episode of the daytime show, the star said: "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there."

The family have enjoyed various celebrations during lockdown too. Last week, they celebrated Lola's 19th birthday. Kelly wished her only daughter a happy birthday live on the show, and revealed that the teen had requested to sleep all day to mark the occasion. "I'm trying to produce a television show and I'm tiptoeing around like 'shh, don't wake the baby,'" she said.

They also marked Michael's graduation from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, and most recently, they celebrated Mark on Father's Day on Sunday.

