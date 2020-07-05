Kelly Ripa shares never-before-seen family photos to mark special celebration The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been married to Mark Consuelos since 1996

Kelly Ripa had more than one reason to celebrate over the weekend! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star marked her dad Joseph's birthday on Saturday, and took to Instagram to share some lovely family photos to mark the special day. These included pictures of Kelly with her dad, as well as snapshots of Joseph with his grandchildren, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, and son-in-law Mark Consuelos. There were also throwback photos of Joseph as a child and a sweet image of him with Kelly and her co-star Ryan Seacrest. Alongside the picture montage, Kelly wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man who taught me how to wear a cross body purse! I love you dad."

Kelly Ripa celebrated her dad's birthday with some sweet family photos

As well as celebrating her dad's birthday, Kelly and her family also got together to mark Independence Day on Saturday. The Hope and Faith actress shared footage on Instagram of them watching an incredible firework display. They were joined by Kelly's nephew Sergio, who was pictured with Mark in a photo from their day together.

Kelly and Mark were no doubt happy to be in New York to mark Fourth of July, having recently returned to the city following a longer-than-planned trip to the Caribbean. The family had found themselves unable to return to the Big Apple when the lockdown restrictions were implemented.

Kelly's dad with his grandsons and son-in-law Mark Consuelos

The TV presenter opened up about her family's decision to stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees at the beginning of June. According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to the Caribbean, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were.

Kelly also shared a picture of her father with her and co-star Ryan Seacrest

Kelly has still been filming with co-host Ryan for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes. Kelly also made a subtle reference to being away from her main home after revealing that she had run out of new outfits to wear while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had resulted in her having to borrow her daughter Lola's clothes.

During an episode of the daytime show, the star said: "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there." Mark, meanwhile, joked that it had been the "longest family trip ever" when posting a tribute message to son Michael on the day of his virtual graduation from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

