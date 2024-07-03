Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton deliver heartwarming family update alongside memory-making photo of her sons

It seems like almost yesterday Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were mere colleagues on The Voice. But as they celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary, after meeting 10 years ago, the couple are still going strong.

Gwen took to Instagram to share her declaration of love to the country singer on the special day, including a rare family photo with her three sons.

Sharing a photo of herself in an extravagant wedding dress, with a large tulle skirt, Gwen and Blake kissed next to a large tiered wedding cake. They both held drinks in their hands in the celebratory moment.

She also shared a black and white snap of them tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, and another of the duo stood on a cliff against a beautiful sunset sky.

© Gwen Stefani Instagram A special photo from Blake and Gwen's wedding

The final photo on the Instagram carousel saw the whole family standing together, as Gwen and Blake were joined by Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. The whole family beamed with happiness in the gorgeous photo.

She soundtracked the photo with their duet, "Purple Irises", and captioned the photo: "it has always been you."

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake met on The Voice

Gwen and Blake first started dating in 2015 after their respective divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. In fact, the country star accredits Gwen with saving his life.

"Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces," he said in an interview in 2016.

Similarly, the "Hollaback Girl" songstress told Today after their 2020 engagement: "I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married."

But she added that as they'd both come from divorces, and there were children involved, they talked a lot before he popped the question.

"We always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do."