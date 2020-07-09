Rochelle Humes reveals concerns for baby boy following 4D scan The couple will welcome their third child this summer

Rochelle and Marvin Humes had a special Wednesday as they headed out to "have a little look" at their baby boy.

The couple set off to get a 4D scan, and on their car journey back home they shared one little concern with fans, as well as revealing who their unborn son looks like.

WATCH as Rochelle shares her concerns about her baby boy with fans

Taking to Instagram stories, Rochelle told her fans: "So we just went to have a little look at our baby boy, and it's crazy because we did the whole 4D thing, which I'd forgotten how good they are."

Marvin, who was driving, jokingly added: "He is the spitting image of his dad."

Disagreeing, the mum-to-be quickly clarified: "No, he is actually not, not so far, he actually really looks like Vale, from here [nose down]. It was like looking at Vale, which is crazy!"

"Yeah he does," agreed Marvin.

The 31-year-old then shared a concern that most parents can relate to, saying: "And he was very active. I am a bit concerned because every time we go for a scan they say 'he's such an active boy' which is scaring me a little bit and he feels very active so… yeah… I think we're going to have a wild one on our hands!"

The couple believe their boy looks like their youngest daughter Valentina

Rochelle and Marvin announced they were expecting their third child at Easter and since then, the mother-of-two has been keeping fans updated on her growing baby bump as well as the baby's nursery – which she is putting together with the help of an interior designer.

Most recently, the former Saturdays star showed off an incredible purchase – her baby's £1,100 pram! Rochelle has opted for the Stokke Xplory 6 and carrycot, in the limited edition black and gold colourway.

Rochelle shared the latest scan picture of her baby boy with fans

"I'm very excited about this. Classically, being me, the one buggy I liked obviously was a limited edition. This always happens to me where it's limited edition and there's only one left in the country," Rochelle explained in her Instagram Stories, before revealing a surprising celebrity friend had come to her aid and helped her to track it down.

"But this is very random, the lovely Jessie J, who I've known for many years, managed to find it for me. So because of Jessie I have my dream pram in my kitchen this morning," Rochelle said, adding: "It feels very real now, I've got three months left."