Nicole Kidman has been spending the past few months at her home in Nashville with her family during lockdown, and she's been noticing that it has changed the way she's been thinking creatively. Chatting to Pete Hammond for Deadline's Behind the Lens series about how the pandemic has put a pause on the projects she had been working on, the Big Little Lies star said: "I find myself waking up a lot during the night right now with ideas, and I'm writing things down and those things that are coming out are coming out at 2am. It's very unusual."

MORE: Gwen Stefani sends fans wild as her family mark double celebration

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman opens up about her daughters joining her on set

The Others actress added that it was strange for her that there is currently no plan in place when it comes to work. "It's so interesting at the moment when you talk to people and you ask what the plan is. And there is no plan. And that's a very unusual place for people to be in," she said. Before the lockdown, Nicole had been working on the upcoming HBO series, The Undoing, alongside Hugh Grant, although they are yet to film the final few episodes as it was delayed due to the pandemic shutdown.

Nicole Kidman is making the most of her time in lockdown

While Nicole hasn't been able to get out into a studio, the star has been doing more than enough to keep busy. As well as coming up with new ideas in the early hours of the morning, the star has also been using her time to learn Italian. "I've been learning Italian and reading a lot and listening to music," she said.

READ: Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme star in adorable family video

The Big Little Lies star with daughters Sunday and Faith

The doting mum has also been enjoying spending quality time with her two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, who she shares with husband Keith Urban. "I've been doing a lot of mothering as well which is a great thing. I learn so much from it. You get to give a lot but I learn so much from them," she said.

Keith has also opened up about the family's time together in lockdown during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier in the year. The star said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.