Nicole Kidman has given an incredibly rare insight into her family's life in lockdown in a new interview with Variety. Chatting to Pete Hammond for his video series, Behind the Lens, the Big Little Lies star reflected on breaking her ankle a few months ago, and how it had resulted in her being unable to do anything. "I broke my ankle, I was confined to bed, but now I'm up and about," she said. "It healed beautifully because I could do nothing. Which was great when you need it to heal, right?" Pete then told the star: "The timing was right at least," to which Nicole answered: "My kids didn't think so!"

The Others star shares daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, with husband Keith Urban. Opening up about what she's been up to in lockdown, she added: "I've been learning Italian and reading a lot and listening to music. And I've been doing a lot of mothering as well which is a great thing. I learn so much from it. You get to give a lot but I learn so much from them."

Reflecting on her daughters, Nicole continued: "I have a little girl who's about to be 12 and I have a nine-year-old and that requires a particular form of mothering. And you need to be there 24/7 because right now you are also doing their schooling. So you are doing their schooling and they are home. And you are dealing with all of the other emotions."

Keith also opened up about the family's time together during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier in the year. The star said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained.

The celebrity couple have also been doing their bit to help entertain fans during these uncertain times. Keith has been doing virtual concerts on Instagram Live, where he has been performing from his home studio in Nashville. The videos have featured Nicole dancing to his songs. The singer also performed a socially distant concert for key workers in his local area, where they all watched him perform from inside their cars.

