Jennifer Aniston receives exciting news during lockdown The Friends star has been isolating at her home in Beverly Hills over the past few months

Jennifer Aniston has had some good news to celebrate during lockdown! The Morning Show, which the actress both starred in and helped produce, has been nominated for a TCA Award for Outstanding Programme. The Apple TV programme also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, and follows the life of Alex Levy (Jennifer) after her co-host Mitch Kessier is fired. The prgoramme was also nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, and has won a Critics' Choice Television Award, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award – with Jennifer taking away the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series recognition.

MORE: Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's stunning home

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston shares glimpse inside never-ending garden

Fans can expect to see more of Jennifer soon, as the star is set to join her Friends co-stars for a much-anticipated reunion. The Rachel Green actress recently opened up about the special show with her co-star Lisa Kudrow during a Q&A on Variety's YouTube channel.

READ: Victoria Beckham confirms Brooklyn Beckham's engagement

Jennifer Aniston's show, The Morning Show, has been nominated for a TCA Award

Jennifer told Lisa that she can't wait for it to happen, saying: "I cannot wait. It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory." Jennifer and Lisa also admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, with Lisa revealing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised be some things."

The pair did confirm that they won't be in character during the one-off show, with Jennifer saying: "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really, but yeah."

The actress stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in the hit series

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been enjoying watching some of the old Friends episodes, which are available to watch on streaming channels including Netflix and HBO Max. The star is isolating alone at her home with her beloved pet dogs, and has been keeping in regular contact with her friends and family on Zoom.

The star also has the most incredible home to isolate in, and she's incredibly proud of it. Jennifer collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat.

She opened up about her residence to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.