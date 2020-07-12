Kate Garraway has a new challenge ahead of her on Monday morning, as the presenter is set to return to her job on Good Morning Britain. It's the first time the star will have fronted the programme since her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with COVID-19 back in March.

Since then, Kate has remained at home with the couple's two children: daughter Darcey, 14, and son William, ten. However, on Wednesday, the brave mum-of-two appeared on the show alongside her co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid, and she revealed that she would be making her return to screen alongside her friend and long-time colleague, Ben Shephard.

Speaking to Piers and Susannah, the presenter shared that she thought her husband would want her to go back to work. Kate said: "Derek would be saying to come back. He'd actually be saying, 'why haven't you done it before?'" The 53-year-old also told thanked her co-stars for their unwavering support over the last few months, and they were full of praise for the way she has coped since Derek's hospitalisation.

Piers told her: "Even in the darkest times, the incredible strength you've had – honestly, it's so inspiring. You've somehow held it together." Earlier that day, the star had visited Smooth Radio, where she presents a radio show, to check in with her friend and colleague Myleene Klass, who posted a sweet photo of the pair catching up in the corridor while following social distancing guidelines.

Kate spoke to her colleagues on Good Morning Britain earlier this week

Last Sunday, Kate opened up about her husband's condition in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. The mum-of-two revealed that although Derek is still very ill, he has now emerged from a deeper coma into a minimum state of consciousness.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said: "I really believe he can hear. When medical staff say: 'Good morning, Derek,' he sometimes opens his eyes. We and the doctors are doing everything we can so that he can start to recover."

