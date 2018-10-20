Kate Hudson shares intimate moment with newborn - see beautiful photo It's such a lovely moment captured on camera

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson welcomed her baby daughter into the world in early October, and new mums will be able to relate to the photographs she has shared since. In her latest post, the 39-year-old daughter of Goldie Hawn shared a black and white photograph of herself hugging her two-week old daughter Rani in bed and gently kissing her on the head. The candid shot is captioned: "Love is not an emotion, it’s your very existence." Fans have related to that new-mum feeling by sharing sweet comments such as: "True, and nothing comes close to that existence more than what’s between the mother and child," and: "So beautiful, and such a miracle how quickly you can fall in love with this new little life!"

Mum-of-three Kate previously shared a very moving video of her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa cradling their newborn in his lap while emotional music played in the background, along with the description: "Kind beautiful man, your pure love is such a gift #daddysgirl." She also shared another adorable photo not long after the birth, showing Rani snugly wrapped up with a little bow tied around her head, and referred to her as 'our little rosebud'. So sweet!

Kate is already mum to 14-year-old Ryder Robinson, whose father is singer Chris Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy who she welcomed into the world with ex-husband rock star Matt Bellamy. This is Kate’s first child with her boyfriend Danny and also her first daughter! She announced the pregnancy on social media, writing: "It’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way." Judging by these gorgeous photos, the family are still pretty excited about their new addition and look very much in love.

