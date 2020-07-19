Kate Garraway reveals her son's epic birthday party was nearly ruined after disaster struck The star shared several clips from the incredible day on her Instagram

Kate Garraway, alongside good friends Myleene Klass and Arianne Merry, threw her son Billy the most incredible 11th birthday party – but it seems it could've all ended really badly had it not been for Judge Rinder.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, the Good Morning Britain star thanked all those involved in making her son's birthday a day to remember and detailed how Robert Rinder, who lives close by, saved the day.

"And the icing on the @thecakestoreuk @fortnite cake!! ...delivered from all at @global & @smoothradio - thank you all so so much," she wrote alongside a video of all the guests singing happy birthday to Bill whilst her daughter Darcey and friend Roman Kemp try to light up the sparklers on Billy's incredible Fortnite-themed cake.

"Honourable mentions must go to @ariannemerry for actually finding #partyrings Bill's favourite biscuit & sorting @londonballoonlady balloons."

Revealing exactly how Robert had come to the rescue she added: "Also @judgerinder for when I woke up this morning to find had NO WATER, not even a toilet flushing, instantly scrambled into plumbing action. Consider yourself seriously happy birthdayed Billy!!!"

Kate and Roman watched as Billy opened his presents

Earlier this month, during her first interview on Good Morning Britain since husband Derek Draper was hospitalised, the 53-year-old opened up about how friends such as Myleene, Amanda Holden and even Elton John had messaged her and offered to help her and her family.

Of Robert, she said at the time: "Robert Rinder, he just texted me and said, 'I live really near to you, what can I do?' Darcey was making a photo wall and we didn't have any Blu Tack.. and he was like, 'Ok...,'" she explained.

"We now have a system, I'll say to him [that we need] butter and milk and he'll send back a rainbow and it's on its way."