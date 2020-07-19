GMB's Ben Shephard shows off his family's new face masks and fans rush to buy them Wearing a mask will become mandatory in shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July

Ben Shephard has one very talented cousin Georgia and the Good Morning Britain star proudly gushed about her to his Instagram fans on Saturday.

The father-of-two shared a video of himself sitting in his garden and showing off their family's new face masks, which included cameo ones for "the boys", Sam and Jack, and blue ones for him and Annie.

MORE: The 11 best floral face masks that are pretty and practical

Loading the player...

WATCH as Ben Shephard promotes his cousin's new masks

Speaking to fans in the video he added: "I particularly love the superhero material she's got for kids because trying to get children to wear them can be a little bit awkward. Obviously you don't have to wear them if they are under a certain age but I think it'll be pretty cool wearing one with Captain America and Thor, wouldn't it?

"Thanks Georgia, love them!" he added.

RELATED: Face masks for glasses wearers: best styles and hacks you need to know to stop them steaming up

Captioning the video, which has already been watched over 44,000 times, Ben wrote: "We are all going to have to get used to wearing masks in public - going into shops etc and my cousin has made these for us. @camden.house.kids is her instagram, she does all sorts of things like face masks and other bespoke kids clothes. Check out her insta for more details. #camdenhousekids #facemasks."

Ben and Annie both have blue masks

Fans were delighted with the tip and rushed to purchase masks for their families.

MORE: Chic, neutral face masks that will go with every outfit

"Love them, just ordered for the whole family," one wrote. Another one commented: "Loving the masks, ordered four for the family, thanks for sharing."

A third one remarked: "Just ordered thanks Ben, love supporting small businesses."