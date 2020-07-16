13 chic, neutral face masks that will go with every outfit Lovers of muted tones, stop here

It looks like face coverings are going to become a staple part of our wardrobe for somet time to come, as the coronavirus lockdown eases and safety measures are put into place to help us return to a 'new normal' way of life.

Face masks remain compulsory for anyone using public transport, and within most indoor areas within the UK. And so, we've all become accustomed to wearing them - and even having a little fun with different styles to accessorise with.

There are plenty of fun designs on the market to choose from - but if you prefer to keep things subtle, we've rounded up a chic selection of face masks for all those neutral lovers out there. Scroll down to shop them!

The best neutral face masks to shop now

Those that love khaki, earthy tones will fall for this pack of three from Nappa Dori, available at Wolf & Badger. They are made from upcycled fabric and materials, and free masks are provided to Harmony House India for every mask sold.

Set Of 3 Masks - Earth, £12, Wolf & Badger

River Island offers a good selection, too, and this neutral two-pack is proving popular!

Face covering two pack, £12, River Island

This woven face covering is giving us boho vibes with those tan and beige tones.

Woven Face Covering, £13, Revolve

Those warm, rusty tones are showing no sign of waning! We love Mango's offering - each design allows up to ten washes and promises 90 per cent filtration efficiency.

Reusable homologated mask, £12.99, Mango

This simple two pack of neutral masks will go with every outfit!

Reusable mask duo, £12.99, Mango

Channel designer style in this monogram print face mask by Sixth June.

Face mask, £4.05, ASOS

Neutral doesn't have to mean boring! Naryn's silky masks feature bold ties which can either be worn as a scarf detail or in the hair.

Naryn face mask, £60, Wolf and Badger

This three-pack of muted tones should keep everyone happy – and they're beautifully made.

Pack of three unisex face masks, £18, Etsy

Of course leopard's a neutral! These are made from 100 per cent cotton and are super soft and breathable.

Kitsch cotton face mask set, £10, Beauty Bay

We can't resist a fun polka-dot print, and these soft beige shades are ultra chic.

Set of three face masks, £30, Wolf & Badger

Luxe brand Falke has made a number of masks in chic colourways, including this classic shade. It's available in small, medium and large sizes.

Face mask, £15, Falke

This sweet two-pack from Amazon offers pretty prints in warm, soft shades - we love! They're available on free delivery, too.

Masks, £12.99, Amazon

You might want to consider purchasing one of Shami Oshun's incredible skin tone face masks, too, which come in 15 shades.

Nude masks, $30, Shami Oshun

