Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh invited fans inside their Surrey home during the lockdown with their new reality TV show, Life with the Andres. The short series was broadcast on The Sun's YouTube channel, and the last episode came to an end earlier in the month. But on Sunday, the Mysterious Girl singer revealed that they were already making a second series due to its popularity. "Series two coming soon :)))) LINK IN BIO," he wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside a clip of the new trailer. "Can't wait," one follower wrote in response to the news, while another added: "Yay! Loved the first series, what a lovely family you are." A third added: "Yay! Love you all. So genuine, humble, lovely and kind."

MORE: Peter Andre and wife Emily celebrate fifth wedding anniversary in style

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Peter Andre's daughter Princess makes comment about her parents' split

The YouTube series follows the day in the life of Peter and Emily, and is primarily self-filmed. The celebrity couple's two young children, Amelia, five, and Theo, three, appear in it, although their faces are blurred out to protect their privacy.

Peter's older children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, also feature in the series. While Emily prefers for her children to stay out of the spotlight, the two teenagers, who the singer shares with ex-wife Katie Price, have grown up in the public eye.

Peter Andre and his family are taking part in a new series of their reality show

READ: More photos from Princess Beatrice's secret royal wedding revealed

The first series of the reality show focused on the family coping during lockdown. Emily has been playing a vital role helping to fight the disease while working as a junior doctor, and even tested positive for the illness herself, resulting in her having to isolate from the rest of the household for a short period of time.

Peter with wife Emily and his oldest two children, Junior and Princess

Peter also reflected to his daughter turning 13 in the final episode of the series, admitting that he was worried about it, but trusted Princess as she was "so sensible."

For Princess' birthday, the family surprised her with two pet bunny rabbits, and threw her a miniature party at home, complete with a pamper kit and show-stopping birthday cake, that was made by Peter's cousin. Since turning 13, the teenager has joined Instagram and even has her own YouTube channel.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.