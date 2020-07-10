Peter Andre's daughter makes rare comment about parents' split

Peter Andre's daughter Princess has opened up about her parents' split, admitting that her mum and dad wouldn't be able to join her in recreating a TikTok video as that would be "awkward".

Speaking on her newly launched YouTube channel, Bista as she is known by family, showed her subscribers a clip of American social media star Charli D'Amelio dancing with her mum and dad.

"I actually really want to recreate this TikTok with Jett and Bunny," said Princess, referring to her half-siblings. "I mean, I can't really do it with my mum and dad because they're not together, so that would be a bit awkward." Laughing, she added: "So I might have to redo that with Jett and Bunny one time."

Peter shares Princess and older son Junior, 15, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The pair met during their stint on I'm a Celebrity in early 2004 and married just over a year later in September 2005 at Highclere Castle, the home of Downton Abbey, three months after welcoming their son. They officially split in 2009 when Princess was two years old.

Peter's daughter Princess and son Junior who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price

The Mysterious Girl singer is now happily married to second wife Emily, with whom he shares daughter Amelia, six, and son Theo, three.

Peter and Emily are due to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this weekend, and no doubt the singer has something special planned for his medic wife.

Speaking previously to HELLO!, Peter revealed that the most romantic gesture he had made towards his wife was to whisk her away on a magical trip to Venice.

"I'm a bit of an old romantic and it can be a bit cringe to some people but I'm not soppy to the extent of doing candlelit dinners every night. But on occasions, like one time for her birthday, she came home and I said, 'Oh my gosh Ems I completely forgot to tell you, we've got to leave in an hour,'" he explained.

Peter and wife Emily are celebrating five years of marriage this weekend

"She said 'Leave for what?' I said 'What do you mean? You need your passport.' So we got to the airport and I put headphones on her and got her to look down so she wouldn't know where we were flying. Got her on the plane, she still didn't know where we were going.

"We landed in Italy, she had no idea where we were. I wouldn't let her look at any signs. Got her on a boat. As soon as she saw the signs of Venice she was like 'Oh my God'. So I got her all the way to Venice without her knowing. It's those kind of fun things I like to do with her."

