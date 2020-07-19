Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's sons are doted on by their parents, and over the weekend, the Bush frontman went on a trip down memory lane, sharing a seriously cute throwback photo of himself with middle son Zuma, 11. The picture – which was posted on Instagram Stories - was taken several years ago, and showed Gavin bending down while embracing the little boy. The musician is also dad to Kingston, 14, and Apollo, six, and recently opened up about how much he missed them while they were isolating with their mum and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, in Oklahoma, while he remained in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale shared a sweet throwback photo of himself with their son Zuma

It is thought that Gavin's sons are now back in LA, having been pictured in the city earlier in the month. Gavin recently opened up about Zuma during an interview on Haute TV's YouTube channel, revealing that he was incredibly brave after breaking both his arms in the space of six weeks.

He said: "Yesterday, my little boy Zuma had an accident and he broke his arm. He broke his left arm on his bike. He got a gash in his leg and five stitches."

Gavin recently took part in an Instagram Live with oldest son Kingston

The singer continued: "Which is bad enough, except six weeks ago when they first got here [Gavin's home] from not being here, in four hours he fell off a chair and broke his right arm. And now that's just healed and he broke his left arm. So because my kids are all that matter to me, you know, Daisy, Kingston, Zuma, Apollo, their health, and health of anyone that I love. Health is actually the most important thing."

Gavin also praised Zuma for being so brave, and admitted that he was by far the "toughest" of all of his children. "He's all fixed up. He's so brave and he's so strong. Even the doctor saw him and was like 'what's going on Zuma!' He's a really tough kid. And I am terrified if any of the other kids have to go through what he went through as he is by far the toughest," he said.

Most recently, Gavin appeared on an Instagram Live with oldest son Kingston, who made a surprise appearance on his dad's channel during the singer's live Q&A with fans. The teenager appeared to be at his mum's home, and was talking to his dad about his day. Clearly proud of his son, Gavin introduced him to viewers, telling them: "Here's my pride and joy. An improved version of me. One I made earlier."

